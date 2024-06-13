Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Bought by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Immunocore makes up 3.4% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunocore worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 365,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.83. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

