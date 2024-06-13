Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $62.52. 1,231,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,375,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Incyte Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Incyte by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 21.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

