Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Position Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.86% of Ingles Markets worth $46,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

IMKTA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

