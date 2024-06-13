Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £224.96 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £224.96 ($286.46).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.44) per share, with a total value of £146 ($185.92).

On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.26), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($381,783.14).

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.44), for a total value of £48,775.68 ($62,110.89).

BAG opened at GBX 606 ($7.72) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 546.74. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 637 ($8.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £672.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,782.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is presently 4,411.76%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.65) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

