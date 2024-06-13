Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CEO Purchases $104,775.00 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Peterson bought 7,500 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,743,318 shares in the company, valued at $94,204,152.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $436.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOC

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.