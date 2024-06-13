Insider Buying: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $16,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,573.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $514.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 285,790 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 88,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

