Insider Buying: Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Purchases $80,567.76 in Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,695.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guild Price Performance

Shares of GHLD opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $932.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

