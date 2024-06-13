Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,846 shares in the company, valued at $808,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.44. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

