Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) CEO Acquires 11,061 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 11,061 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 45.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

