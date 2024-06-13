Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,460,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 789 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 8 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 190 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,470.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 312 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 47 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $611.00.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,615 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,916.55.
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12.80.
Pono Capital Two Price Performance
Shares of PTWO stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two
About Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pono Capital Two
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Buffett Boosts Stake, Triggers Options Boom in Occidental Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Call Option Activity and High Buying Volume
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Gap’s Jump Justified? Yes, and There’s More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.