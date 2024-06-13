Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,460,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 789 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 8 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 190 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,470.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 312 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 47 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $611.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,615 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,916.55.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12.80.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Shares of PTWO stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

About Pono Capital Two

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

