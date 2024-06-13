Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Buys $916,300.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $100,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Synovus Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Synovus Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

