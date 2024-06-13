Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 63,729 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,657,591.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,924,615.80.

On Monday, May 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $309,244.96.

On Thursday, May 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00.

CFLT stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Confluent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

