Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $22,727.98 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $22,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Anish Patel sold 260 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $6,515.60.

On Monday, May 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $110,760.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anish Patel sold 17,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $438,025.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

