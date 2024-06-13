Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $22,727.98 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $22,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Anish Patel sold 260 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $6,515.60.
- On Monday, May 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $110,760.00.
- On Thursday, April 11th, Anish Patel sold 17,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $438,025.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.
Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
