Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 30,686 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 22,906,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,612,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

