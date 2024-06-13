Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IES Stock Performance

IESC traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $137.31. The company had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,158. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IES during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IES by 52.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

