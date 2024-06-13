Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IES Stock Performance
IESC traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $137.31. The company had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,158. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.