Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kirby Stock Up 1.7 %
KEX stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
