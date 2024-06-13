Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kirby Stock Up 1.7 %

KEX stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,866,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEX

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.