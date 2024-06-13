Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total value of C$118,710.00.

Robert Nathaniel Lande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50.

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.55. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.22. The company has a market cap of C$583.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

