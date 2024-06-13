Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$72,446.61 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:MAG opened at C$17.44 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.697861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.94.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

