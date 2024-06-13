Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$72,446.61 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61.
MAG Silver Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:MAG opened at C$17.44 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.697861 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
