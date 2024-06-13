Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $228,610.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NXST traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.00. 340,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,003. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.