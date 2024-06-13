Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $46,370.68 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $46,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,697.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OLO by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 538,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

