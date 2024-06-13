Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Sells $114,807.99 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
NYSE ONTO opened at $224.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onto Innovation
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.