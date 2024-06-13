Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Sells $114,807.99 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ONTO opened at $224.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

