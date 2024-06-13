Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $3,107,803.78 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

