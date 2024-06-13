Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells 12,518 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristina Salen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius XM alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,123,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.