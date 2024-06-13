Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.