Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $567,900.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after buying an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

