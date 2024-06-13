Insmed (INSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM):

  • 6/7/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/31/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/28/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/16/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/15/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2024 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 5/14/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/13/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/10/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2024 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 4/23/2024 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock remained flat at $61.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,587,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

