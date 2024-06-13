Insmed (INSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM):

6/7/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2024 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock remained flat at $61.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,587,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

