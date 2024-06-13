International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

