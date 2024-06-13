Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

