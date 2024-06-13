Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.84 and last traded at $99.43. 50,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 20,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

