Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,646. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

