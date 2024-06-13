Invitoken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $10.26 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

