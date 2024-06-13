IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 931,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,965,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. IonQ’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 1,598.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IonQ by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 334,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,410,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

