Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 19,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05 and a beta of 0.68. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

