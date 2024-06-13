Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,376,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,261,651 shares.The stock last traded at $14.41 and had previously closed at $13.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Iris Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

