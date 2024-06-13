iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,235. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

