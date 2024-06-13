iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $124.07 and last traded at $123.91, with a volume of 240730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

