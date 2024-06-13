iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $124.07 and last traded at $123.91, with a volume of 240730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.