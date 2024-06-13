iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.