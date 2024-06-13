iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.23. 886,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,962. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

