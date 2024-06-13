iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 260,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 151,249 shares.The stock last traded at $55.22 and had previously closed at $55.32.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

