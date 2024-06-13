J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 172 ($2.19) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 76.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.78) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

LON:JDW opened at GBX 746 ($9.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,331.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 587 ($7.47) and a one year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 754.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 776.39.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

