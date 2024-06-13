J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

