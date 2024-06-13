Janice Chaffin Sells 4,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $174.27. 499,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $575.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

