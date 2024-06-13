Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in May

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 11,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,728. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
