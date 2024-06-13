JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,201,300 shares, a growth of 595.8% from the May 15th total of 891,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

