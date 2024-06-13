JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,201,300 shares, a growth of 595.8% from the May 15th total of 891,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.