Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAIZ) Shares Down 13.7%

Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIZ – Get Free Report) fell 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.35. 3,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Jet.AI Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
About Jet.AI
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
