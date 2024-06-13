Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. 806,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

