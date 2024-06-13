Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.8%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $145.44 and last traded at $145.96. Approximately 872,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,378,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.13.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.6% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,195,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

