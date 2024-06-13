JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 122,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,763,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $191.44. 676,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,107,972. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $549.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

