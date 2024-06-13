JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $193.05 and last traded at $192.37. Approximately 2,343,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,121,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 122,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,763,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

