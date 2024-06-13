Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,486,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,945 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.86.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

